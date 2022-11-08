 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning showers, afternoon clouds: Watch Tuesday Nov 8 weather forecast

Have an umbrella with you this morning, we have a chance for scattered showers for the first half of the day. By mid-morning, the rain should move out, and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will stay from the south at 5-10 mph. Highs will only warm into the low-to-mid70s. 

By Wednesday it will be a bit warm. Highs will get into the 80s.

A chance for rain moves back into the area on Thursday.  A cold front will move in and bring big changes. Highs will go from the 70s and 80s to the 40s and 50s for the next 6-10 days past that. 

