Morning showers, afternoon clouds: Watch Thanksgiving Day weather forecast

The chance for rain sticks around for the morning hours, but it looks like it should move out by the second half of the day. If any showers pop up later in the day, they will be light.

As we head into Friday we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. The chance for rain remains rather light for Friday. However, for Saturday it will increase across the region. 

After the rain finally moves out on Saturday we will have accumulated possibly 1 - 1.5" of rain.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 50s. By Saturday, it will be cooler. The highs will only be near 50 degrees. 

On Sunday the system will have moved out and we will be left with clearing skies and temperatures back in the mid 50s. 

The 60s will return by Monday and Tuesday. 

