Another nice day is ahead for us with some morning clouds, but sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer - as we climb into the low 70s.
For the weekend we will see mostly clear skies with highs in the low 70s both Saturday and Easter Sunday.
For next week there is a slight chance for a few showers on Monday, then dry until the following weekend.
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today