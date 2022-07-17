 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More triple digit heat today: Watch Sunday's weather forecast

Today we will see a few more clouds across the state as a weak system is moving through. Highs this afternoon will still warm up into the 100s though. 

Tonight we will drop into the 70s. 

For the upcoming week the temperatures will remain in the 100s during the day and near 80 overnight. It will be a warm week ahead. Near-record temperatures are possible by Tuesday. 

A slight chance for a few stray showers are possible on Thursday. 

