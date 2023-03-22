Highs today will be much warmer, as we climb into the upper 70s to almost 80 degrees with a south wind. Decreasing clouds are expected today as well.

For tomorrow we will see an increased chance for showers and storms. The first half of the day should be cloudy with a few sprinkles, but by the afternoon the chance for rain and strong to possibly severe weather will move through the area.

A few showers will linger into the evening and the first part of Friday. By Friday afternoon we will gradually clear.

The weekend is looking great. We will see highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies Saturday with a few clouds moving in by Sunday.