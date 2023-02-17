Today we can expect more sunshine across the state. Highs this afternoon will warm into the upper 40s and the winds will be lighter.

For the weekend the weather looks great. It may be a little cloudy on Saturday, but highs will climb into the 50s. For Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

Next week the mild weather will stick around. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Monday - Wednesday. A chance for rain will increase by the middle of next week and next weekend.