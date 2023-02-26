There will be a bit more sunshine today, but the winds will be gusty from the south. Highs will warm into the 60s.

Tonight a system will move through that will bring a threat for severe weather, mainly west of us - towards the I-35 corridor. However, we may still see a few stronger to possibly severe storms here in eastern Oklahoma as well. But our threat for severe weather has decreased a bit.

The timeframe for Tulsa county remains later in the evening - after that 9-10 p.m. time frame.

As we head into the start of the next week we will see sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s.