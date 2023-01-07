 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More sunshine, slightly cooler: watch Saturday Jan 7 weather forecast

There will be gradually clearing skies today with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 50s with a north breeze. 

The sunshine sticks around for Sunday as well. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for the first half of the week. A chance for rain will increase by Wednesday and Thursday. 

