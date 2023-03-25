More sunshine is expected today and highs will climb into the low 60s. Winds will be light as well.
As we head into Sunday more clouds are expected but highs will again climb into the 60s.
The first half of the week will be nice, but the chance for rain returns by Thursday and Friday.
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
