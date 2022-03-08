More snow possible Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say

Another winter storm system is expected to drop an inch to 2 inches of snow in the Tulsa area Thursday night into Friday, forecasters said.

"A strong cold front is forecast to push through eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon and evening with an upper level low pressure system moving into the region Thursday night and Friday," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"In response, rain chances will transition to a wintry mix across much of the area Thursday night and Friday. There remains much uncertainty with this system, so continue to monitor the latest forecasts through the week," forecasters said.

"The greater wintry precipitation potential looks to be late Thursday night and Friday morning with precipitation tapering off from west to east and exiting by early evening Friday. Confidence continues to increase in the potential for accumulating snow across much of the region, while accumulations for ice remains still uncertain."

As of Tuesday, the forecast was for an inch to two inches of snow, "but this will change with additional information," forecasters said.

The forecast for Thursday night is for chance of snow and sleet between midnight and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow after 3 a.m., with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday's forecast is snow likely, mainly before noon, with a high near 40 and north winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 19 and north winds 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday's high is expected in the mid-60s.

The city averages 3.1 inches of rain and 1.9 inches of snow in March, according to the weather service.

The anticipated wintry weather would be the state's fourth winter storm since February.

Last month's storms occurred Feb. 1-3, Feb. 16-17 and Feb. 23-24.

Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm — for the month, according to the weather service.

Video: Scenes from the last winter storm in Tulsa.

