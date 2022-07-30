 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend: watch Saturday's weather forecast

Today we will see a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Our best chance for seeing rain will be the first half of the day. By the afternoon we will see partial clearing, but thankfully the temperatures should remain cooler than normal. 

Highs this afternoon will reach into the low-to-mid 80s. 

Overnight we will drop into the 70s. 

For Sunday there may be a few scattered showers, but not as much as previous days. Any rain we may see on Sunday will occur early on. 

For Sunday afternoon our highs will jump back into the 90s. 

The triple digits return next week with mostly dry conditions. 

