More clouds move into the area today: watch Wednesday Jan 11 weather forecast

It will be another chilly start, but mild afternoon. Highs will be nearly 20 degrees above average as we climb into the mid-to-upper 60s. Winds will be breezy from the south with increased cloud coverage.

By the evening a cold front will move into the state. This may bring a few light showers to parts of Oklahoma, but for Tulsa, or chances remain relatively low.

This will bring cooler air in. Winds will shift from the north as we head into Thursday and highs will cool back down to our seasonal average - near 48 degrees.

The upper-40s will hang around for Friday as well, but then we soar back into the 50s and 60s for the weekend and the 60s hang around next week as well.