More clouds and windy today: watch Thursday Nov 3 weather forecast

There are more clouds moving into the region today ahead of the next system that will pass over NE Oklahoma on Friday.

For today, it will be cloudy, mild, and breezy. Winds will be sustained from the south at 15-20 mph and the gusts will get up to 30-35 mph at times.

Overnight there will be a few scattered showers possible.

By Friday the chance for rain will increase as a front moves through. This will bring a chance for a few stronger to possibly severe storms on Friday afternoon and evening.

Right now there is a marginal to slight risk we may see a few severe storms with wind and hail as the main threat.

A few showers may linger behind the system early Saturday before the system exists.