Monday's weather video forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

Today is going to be a warm one for us. Highs will be climbing into the mid-50s this afternoon with sunshine and a south wind. We will stay dry today, but the chance for rain increases by Tuesday into Wednesday as our next cold front approaches the state. This will knock those 80 degree temperatures back down into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday through the remainder of the week. We will also see a chance for showers and a few storms, which have the possibility of being stronger to severe, by Tuesday into Wednesday.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

