Monday's weather forecast: the heat wave continues for the start of the work week

Another warmer-than-average day is expected today. Highs this afternoon will once again soar into the upper 90s. A heat advisory will be in effect today as well as heat index values will warm to nearly 110 degrees by the afternoon hours. Please be cautious when exerting yourself outside today. 

Overnight the lows only drop into the upper 70s and low 80s. 

For Tuesday, it remains warm. Highs will be in the lower 90s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

