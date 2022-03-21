 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's video weather forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

Monday brings the chance for some much needed rain to eastern Oklahoma. Showers will begin around mid-morning and continue through the better part of the day. We will see pockets of heavy rainfall at times. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, but the threat for severe weather remains south of Oklahoma. Our main story from this weather event will be the amount of rainfall. Most of eastern Oklahoma will accumulate 1-2 inches of rain, with some higher rainfall totals in spots. Tulsa is forecasted to see closer to 2-3 inches of rainfall through the day Monday and early Tuesday morning. With the cloud coverage and the rain, the temperatures will stay cool. We will only see highs in the upper-50s to low-60s on Monday. By Tuesday the cold front passes and the overnight lows will drop back down into the 30s.

