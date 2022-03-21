Monday rainfall update from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

It has been a soggy start to the week with showers across eastern Oklahoma. The rain started around lunchtime and will continue through the evening hours.

We have seen 1-2 inches of rain so far today and may see another half inch on top of that before it is over. The severe weather remains south in Texas where the dryline is set up.

We are just north of that, so this has been mainly a rain event for us. The upper-level system will take a little time to move out so there may be some wrap around showers that linger on Tuesday. Colder air will move in on Tuesday as well back behind the front.

