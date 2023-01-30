 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday midday update on winter weather

Tulsa area sees rare thunder sleet for much of Monday morning

Some sleet and thunder sleet will continue to move across parts of Oklahoma, mainly right along the I-44 corridor and southbound.

With that, Tulsa and Creek Counties have been added to the winter storm warning through 6 p.m. as we may be seeing around 1/2 inch of sleet accumulation and an ice glaze. 

This should start to move south by mid afternoon. 

Overnight it will be quiet, but cold with temperatures staying in the 20s. 

For Tuesday we will watch for another round of sleet possibly in the morning hours, then cloudy conditions for the afternoon. 

Wednesday afternoon and evening brings our third round of wintry precip before it all moves out midday Thursday. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

