Minus 25-degree wind chills, winter weather expected to present 'life-threatening conditions'

Update (7 a.m.): "With temperatures rapidly falling into the teens, roads will likely flash freeze in areas, creating slick and dangerous driving conditions. ...

"Travel is not recommended this morning across northeast Oklahoma due to the slick conditions. Numerous wrecks have already occurred," according to the most recent update from National Weather Service Tulsa.

About 3,000 customers are without power early Thursday, according to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma. About one-third of those outages are in a neighborhood south of the Creek Turnpike between Yale and Sheridan.

Local officials and area forecasters are offering guidance to prepare for bitterly cold weather that the city of Tulsa warns “will present life-threatening conditions” Thursday and Friday.

Amid a wind chill warning in place from 4 a.m. Thursday to noon Friday is a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service’s Tulsa office. Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties.

With the arrival of an Arctic cold front late Wednesday, taking temperatures into the teens, comes the potential for light freezing rain or sleet transitioning to snow early Thursday.

“Roads could quickly become slick and hazardous with a light glaze and minor snow accumulations north of Interstate 44,” National Weather Service forecasters said. “Near blizzard like conditions will also briefly be possible behind the front with greatly reduced visibilities as winds gust to around 40 mph.”

The snow is expected to move east on Thursday. Total accumulations may be around 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches over far northeastern Oklahoma.

City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell said earlier this week that crews are prepared to make the city’s expressways and arterial streets safe and passable as soon as possible. He was asked whether strong wind gusts will affect the work of those crews.

“Actually that’s beneficial to us after a freeze,” McCorkell said, “because if we do have ice on some of the roadways that we aren’t able to cut with salt, when we get those high winds with the cold temperatures, it actually helps cut the frozen precipitation from the roadway.”

Street crews were applying a water/salt mixture to bridges, hills and other elevated surfaces on Wednesday, according to a press release from the city. Morning crews were reporting to work at 3 a.m. Thursday to be available to treat the roads as needed with salt, according to the release.

Stitt's emergency order, signed late Wednesday, temporarily suspends requirements for size and weights permits of oversized vehicles transporting materials and supplies used for emergency relief and power restoration.

With wind chills reaching minus 25 degrees by Friday morning, forecasters and officials warn those who have to be outside that frostbite can affect exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The city of Tulsa is urging residents to prepare for inclement conditions, possibly hazardous travel and prolonged freezing temperatures, though “this event is not anticipated as being as widespread or long-lasting as the February 2021 cold snap.”

More guidance from EMSA and city officials:

Do not plug space heaters into extension cords; only one heater should be plugged into each outlet. Don’t leave space heaters unattended. Heaters should not be close to flammable materials such as curtains, blankets or bedding.

Never use an oven or anything requiring propane or gas for heating to avoid carbon monoxide risk and fires.

Let faucets drip, and open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around pipes. Foam coverings protect outdoor spigots from freezing in the cold wind.

Cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside during cold weather.

Stay off bodies of water, even if they appear to be frozen. Ice will not be thick enough for support.

Check with elderly loved ones to ensure that they have adequate and safe heating sources.

Check smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure that they’re working properly.

Warming stations and outreach help Tulsans can call or text the Housing Solutions hotline at 918-956-0534 or fill out a Housing Solutions Homeless Street Outreach Request at housingsolutionstulsa.org/assistance-request to report the location of someone who seems to need shelter. Warming stations and shelters will remain open 24 hours a day at: John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave. The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave. Tulsa County Emergency Shelter, 2401 Charles Page Blvd.