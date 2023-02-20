The start of the week will be mild. Temperatures will be in the low 70s for Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

Winds are light on Monday, but by Tuesday they begin to increase from the south ahead of the next system that will move in and bring a chance for showers and storms and also slightly cooler weather.

By Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning we will see a chance for showers and thunderstorms move through the area. While highs on Wednesday will still climb into the 70s, it will be cooler by Thursday with highs in the 50s and a north wind.