Memorial Day weather forecast: Sunny, breezy and warm day ahead

Today's forecast is very similar to what we have seen over the weekend as well. The south breeze will continue with gusts to 30 mph. Partly sunny skies will persist, and temperatures today will top off in the upper 80s once again.

Overnight the low will drop into the 70s with mostly clear skies.

For Tuesday we will see a few more clouds move into the area. Temperatures will be just a touch cooler as well. This is all ahead of the changing weather pattern that will bring us a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening and Wednesday as a front moves through.

