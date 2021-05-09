 Skip to main content
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

