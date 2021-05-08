 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News