May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.