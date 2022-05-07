For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
