May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.