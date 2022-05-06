This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
