For the drive home in Tulsa: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
