This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
