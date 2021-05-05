Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
