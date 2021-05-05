 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News