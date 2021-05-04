Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
