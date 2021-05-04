 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News