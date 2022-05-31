Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
