May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.