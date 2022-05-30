May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.