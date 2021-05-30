Tulsa's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
