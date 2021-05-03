May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.