 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News