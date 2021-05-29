This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
