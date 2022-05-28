 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Sunday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert