Tulsa's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
