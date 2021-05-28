 Skip to main content
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

