May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

