May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.