Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
