May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.