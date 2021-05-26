Tulsa's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
