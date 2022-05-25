 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

