Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 66 degrees is today's lo…
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered shower…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered shower…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to…