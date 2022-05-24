 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

