May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

