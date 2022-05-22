This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear in the evening then increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.
Kirsten Lang's weather forecast for the PGA Championship's third and final practice round at Southern Hills.
Today will be much different as we are looking for a few lingering showers early in the morning, and then mostly cloudy skies for the majority…
Tonight a cold front will move across the area which will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight risk some of these s…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
More of that hot, breezy weather is forecasted for today as highs climb back into the 90s with a strong south wind at 15-20 mph. We will see a…
Today will be hot and breezy. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a few passing clouds. Make sure to wear shorts and short-sleeved shirts as …
Today will be warm and windy with partly cloudy skies. Highs this afternoon will soar into the low 90s, which is at least ten degrees above wh…
It is a warm start to our week. Temperatures today will be in the upper-80s and low-90s across the state. There is a slight chance for a few p…
This week I got a note from a long-time reader about certain cloud formations associated with severe weather, says the Tulsa World meteorologist.