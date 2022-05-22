 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear in the evening then increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

