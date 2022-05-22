May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear in the evening then increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.