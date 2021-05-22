For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
