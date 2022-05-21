 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert