This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's lo…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tulsa. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Plan on a rai…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered shower…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It's likel…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67…