May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast.