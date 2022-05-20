 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert